Reddit User Questions Rs 40,000 Internship In Mumbai As Rent Takes Most Of His Stipend

A fresher has turned to Reddit for advice after receiving a Rs 40,000-a-month internship in Mumbai but finding that the city's high rent takes up nearly three-fourths of the monthly stipend. While the user was happy to secure the opportunity after a difficult job search, the cost of living has made them question whether accepting the internship would be financially sensible.

In the Reddit post, the fresher said the office is located in Lower Parel and that finding decent accommodation nearby, or even within a reasonable commuting distance, appeared to cost around Rs 30,000 a month.

The user said that after surviving what felt like the worst job market in years. The user finally managed to secure an internship in Mumbai with a monthly stipend of Rs 40,000, which initially made them very happy.

However, the excitement began to fade when the user started looking for flats and paying guest accommodation.

The user's mind was completely boggled because living anywhere decent or within a reasonable commuting distance seemed to require a rent budget of around Rs 30,000 a month.

The fresher said the remaining Rs 10,000 would not be enough to cover food, travel, and other daily expenses.

The fresher would have to depend on their parents for additional money every month just to continue with the internship.

According to the post, the Reddit user was unsure whether to see the expense as an investment in their career or as an unnecessary financial burden.

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The user wondered whether it was foolish to work a job and lose money every month, saying it felt backward to pay out of pocket to work. At the same time, the user questioned whether this was simply the price of admission.

The fresher hoped the internship would help them enter the job market, build a professional network, and add valuable experience to their résumé.

The user wanted to make it work because the job market is brutal for freshers, but spending Rs 30,000 on rent while earning a Rs 40,000 stipend felt painful.

The post was shared with the title, "Got a Rs 40,000 Mumbai internship after a brutal job hunt, but rent is draining me. Is it foolish to lose money just to get a foot in the door?"

Social Media Reaction

The post sparked a debate on social media, with several users sharing their suggestions for the fresher.

One user commented, 'I am not able to get a Rs 25,000 job.

Another user noted, "Foot in the door means you are in the market."