"Real <i> Atithi Devo Bhava</i>": Internet Reacts To Abu Dhabi's Free Hotel Extensions For Guests

In a move widely lauded as a "people-first" response, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has directed hotels to provide free stay extensions for guests stranded due to regional flight chaos. The DCT Abu Dhabi issued a circular on February 28, instructing hotel general managers to extend stays for guests unable to depart for reasons beyond their control.

Hotels have been told to invoice all additional room costs directly to the department, ensuring no extra financial burden on the travelers. Reports indicate that roughly 20,000 passengers were placed in hotels or temporary accommodation by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority following widespread flight cancellations. Beyond accommodation, authorities have worked to provide meals and refreshments to those caught in the disruption.



The gesture has gone viral on social media platforms like X. Helios Capital founder Samir Arora shared a copy of the directive on X, praising the UAE's proactive and humanitarian approach during the crisis.

Users on X compared Abu Dhabi's policy to surge pricing elsewhere during crises. Many praised the UAE for prioritising people, covering hotels, meals, and rebookings for stranded passengers.

One user wrote, "Had it been any other place, they would have tripled the prices in case of such emergencies."

Another commented, "From issuing spot emergency visas to extending hotel stays for people stranded, the UAE government is teaching us how to handle a crisis like a boss!"

"Only in the UAE do you see leaders who genuinely care about tourists, expats, and their own citizens. Yet some people still try to use moments like this to criticize the country. The reality is simple: the UAE is safer than all major cities in the world," a third said.

A fourth added, 'No wonder govt of UAE is the most balanced, respected & loved in and out by every country in the world. They care a lot abt their ppl. Love AD & Dubai leaders for this."

"This is UAE, supportive at its best during difficult times. Don't think any other country would take such responsibility, especially for tourists," stated a fifth.