Rats Break Into ATM In Assam, Munch Through Rs 12 Lakh In Cash Police said there is no other criminal or conspiracy angle to the incident

The rodent heist was only detected after locals complained that the ATM had stopped dispensing cash



"The bank officials came to check the ATM machine last week and found a dead rat and shredded banknotes when it was opened," said district police superintendent Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta.



"We've checked and there is no other criminal or conspiracy angle to the incident. It looks like the rats entered the machine through a small opening for some wires," he told AFP.



The rats munched through an estimated Rs 12 lakh worth of hard currency, local media reported. Images showed an upended ATM filled with torn and shredded Rs 500 and Rs 2000 bills.



