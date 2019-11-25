Ratan Tata Wants To Find This Abandoned Dog A Family

A picture of Myra, a 9-month-old dog who was abandoned.

Industrialist Ratan Tata took to Instagram on Sunday to share an appeal for adoption of an abandoned dog. Mr Tata, 81, shared two pictures of Myra - a 9-month-old Labrador who was abandoned, and asked his followers to help her find a family in Mumbai.

"Of all the different sufferings that animals today have to go through, my heart truly breaks for the ones that get abandoned by families," wrote Mr Tata before introducing Myra.

"The kindness in 9 month old Myra's eyes still stays after being abandoned, and I could really use your help in finding her a family," he wrote.

He also shared a link to a form that people interested in adopting Myra can fill out. "Please do not try to adopt Myra in order to get Mr Tata's attention," the form states. It also asks that Myra be kept with a family, and not put in a vacation home or farmhouse after adoption.

Take a look at Ratan Tata's post below:

Mr Tata's fondness for dogs is well known. At the beginning of the month, he had shared a heartfelt note on the birth anniversary of his dog, Tito. In the note, he had also revealed that he has two dogs at home, writing: "I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office."

In 2018, the Tata House reopened their global headquarters, Bombay House, with a kennel for stray dogs living in the area.

