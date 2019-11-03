Ratan Tata's Heartfelt Birth Anniversary Post For German Shepherd

Ratam Tata shared the picture to wish his dog Tito on its 14th birth anniversary

Ratan Tata took to Instagram on Saturday to wish his German Shepherd on its 14th birth anniversary and to spread a very important message.

The industrialist wrote, "Today would be the 14th birthday of my late dog, Tito. I still come home to two kind souls and meet so many others in and around the office."

He says how while some dogs have the comfort of families, many still continue to struggle on the streets. However, their affection towards man remains unchanged.

In what can be seen as a shoutout to dog lovers who care for those suffering on the streets, Mr Tata wrote, "Those of you who strive for the welfare of the voiceless, truly have my respect."

The post got over 3 lakh "likes" and over 2,500 comments within hours.

One user wrote, "You are an angel Mr @ratantata and this is a wonderful post." Another called him an inspiration, "You have always been an inspiration sir." One user called him "a man with a Golden Heart".

In 2018, the Tata House reopened their global headquarters, Bombay House, with a kennel for stray dogs living in the area.

"In a first for Bombay House, a kennel has been created for the canine friends who have been an integral part of the building for decades," official press release read.

Mr Tata, who has over seven million followers on Twitter had tweeted in 2012: "My dogs Tito and Tango make it so enjoyable to come home each evening. They wait for me and give me their undivided affection."

My apologies for the long silence. There were requests for picture of my German Shepherds,which I am pleased to attach. pic.twitter.com/rPZ5Xj13 — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 20, 2012

Ratan Tata joined Instagram on Wednesday and within days, he got over 5 lakh followers.

The first post from the 81-year-old industrialist, a recluse on social media, has garnered nearly 4 lakh likes.

"I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram!

"After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!" he had posted.

