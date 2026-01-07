Rapido Driver Provides Earnings Breakdown After Working Part-Time For 4 Days. Check Details

A Bengaluru resident's experience working part-time as a bike driver for a ride-hailing app has gone viral on social media. In a detailed earnings breakdown shared in a Reddit post titled "Rode as a Rapido Captain in Bangalore for 4 days (part-time, mostly night rides)", the user suggested the role could benefit individuals seeking quick, emergency funds or short-term work opportunities.

"I worked as a Rapido bike captain in Bangalore for 4 days, purely part-time. Thought I'd share a transparent earnings breakdown for anyone curious," said the user.

Riding a Super Splendor bike that yielded them a mileage of 45 kmpl, the user stated that they took up rides after 10 pm, noting that the incentives were better late at night. The resident revealed that they worked a total of 17 hours across four days where they drove approximately 200 kilometres. The highest pay was reported on day 2 when the user made Rs 750 for a five-hour shift.

Total Earnings For The Diver

Total Earnings: Rs 2,220

Total Petrol Cost: Approximately Rs 400

Net Earnings: Approximately Rs 1,820

Total Ride Time: Approximately 17 hours

"Not saying it's amazing money, but for short-term or emergency cash, riding Rapido part-time (especially nights) is reasonable if you already own a bike," the resident said.

'Useful Information'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the individual for sharing their experience and how the gig system works.

"My roommate does the same. 2-10 pm office work. 10-6 am rapido. Target earn - 1000rs per night. Sometimes he misses, but most of the time he achieves it," said one user, while another added: "Thank you for this useful information. I am staying in Mumbai and also thinking of using this as a side gig for just Saturdays."

A third commented: "Rapido business model doesn't work on per-ride commission, FYI. They take X amount per day from a rider. All the collections directly go to the riders."

A fourth said: "I spoke to a Rapido captain last week… that guy was smart! He also works for Porter and picks and drops orders on the way while working for Rapido. So yes, one can make more money if they are smart."