'Ran Marathon, Built A Company': New York Executive Says Indian Grandma Still Upset She's Unmarried

A New York-based executive has caught social media's attention after revealing that her grandmother in India was upset by her unmarried status, despite running a multi-million-dollar company and thriving in one of the top cities in the world. In a viral Instagram video, the user named Hemakshi Motka explained that the issue surfaced during an event in India. Her grandmother was left feeling sad because only the "married daughters" received traditional gifts of blankets.

Since Motka was unmarried, the grandmother could not collect the blanket and vented her frustration, which the New York executive found rather amusing.

“My grandma is sad because she went to an event where they were giving out blankets to all the married daughters of the town, and she could not collect one because I am not married,” said Motka.

“So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon, 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket,” she added.

Though the incident highlighted the grandmother's love for Motka, it also served as a segue for her to caution women against sacrificing their personal identity within a marriage.

"And while I laughed, it made me think. As women, we're often taught to celebrate the moments when we're chosen. A proposal. A wedding. Approval. But your mojo is about choosing yourself. It's the confidence to build a career, take risks, make your own money, and create a life you're proud of," Motka captioned the accompanying video.

"Because titles and other people's opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere. Wear your mojo."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users also joined in on the funny incident. "Fund a ceremony where you give out blankets to the unmarried daughters, change the game," said one user, while another added: "

A third commented: "While I don't blame your grandma, they are from a completely different time and generation..I do applaud you for doing things you want to and your way."

A fourth said: "That's Grandma's way to motivate you to get married before next event so she can get free DHAABLO."