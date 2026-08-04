Man Praises Rapido Driver For Returning Lost Wallet, Company Responds

A Hyderabad man has shared a heartwarming story about a Rapido driver who returned his lost wallet while he was suffering from a 102-degree fever. He praised the driver for staying patient, keeping the wallet safe and helping him through a stressful situation.

The man, identified as Parv Sharma, shared the incident in a video on Instagram. He said he had travelled with his wife by auto to KIMS Hospital in Kondapur because his fever had left him unable to drive.

After consulting the doctor and collecting his medicines, Sharma realised that his wallet was missing. He said he panicked because he was already dealing with fever, a headache and body pain.

Watch Video Here:

Sharma immediately contacted the Rapido driver and asked him to check the back seat. The driver told him that he had found the wallet and kept it safely. Sharma recalled that the driver replied that he had found the wallet, kept it safely with him, and would return it in about an hour or an hour and a half.

What impressed Sharma the most was that the driver, Naresh, shared his live location on WhatsApp for nearly eight to nine hours so he could track his journey and stay assured that the wallet was safe.

Sharma said he called Naresh at least 10 times because he was worried, but the driver never disconnected the calls or showed any irritation.

He added that every time he called, Naresh patiently answered and told him where he was. The wallet was eventually returned completely intact.

Calling Naresh "a very honest man", Sharma urged Rapido to recognise and reward him. He appealed to the company to support the driver by giving him a bonus or some other reward.

The video was shared with the caption, "Thank you anna. Rapido he needs reward and recognition, please help him with what you can."

Here's What Rapido Said:

Responding to the video, Rapido wrote, "Thank you for sharing your experience with us. Parv, we're glad to know that the captain promptly responded to your call, reassured you, and safely returned your wallet. We truly appreciate captains who go the extra mile to support our customers. Your feedback means a lot to us, and we will ensure that this appreciation is shared with the concerned captain. Thank you for choosing Rapido. We look forward to serving you again."

Social Media Reaction

The heartwarming incident prompted several reactions.

One user commented, "Omg, I got into the same situation, and that guy made sure I got my stuff on time."

Another user noted, "Omg that's so sweet of you and hats off to the Rapido employee."

"Well done Naresh," added a third user.