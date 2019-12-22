'Ramen Shoes' Provide Meme Fodder To Social Media

The designer shoes resemble uncooked instant noodles.

Instagram just got its latest meme fodder after a pair of luxury shoes that resemble uncooked instant noodles got viral on the internet.

The footwear, created by Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta is part of its 2020 pre-fall collection, reported the New York Post.

These savoury sandals were tossed in the meme mosh-pit by the Instagram fashion page Diet Prada that posted its picture comparing it with a brick of dry Ramen.

The smell of hot and steaming shoe noodles pulled a bunch of meme lords on the post's comment section who showed no mercy in displaying their creative commenting skills.

"Chicken noodle shoe with a soda on the side," wrote one shoe-noodle connoisseur.

"Seasoning packet included or nah?" commented another.

One health-conscious user sleeked some clarification to make better diet choices- "High sodium or low?"

Bottega Veneta isn't the first and definitely not the last fashion phenomenon to be turned into a meme. Just in early December, an Instagram picture of Kyle Jenner wearing puffy winter clothes got a similar treatment by a meme account that goes by the name ItsMaysMemes.