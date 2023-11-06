Railway Ministry Shares Vande Bharat's Pics From Kerala: ''Just Looking Like A Wow''

Kerala received its second Vande Bharat Express train on September 24,

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. This time, the Ministry of Railways shared two pictures of the Vande Bharat Express from Kerala and used the viral dialogue "So beautiful, so elegant'' to describe it.

The Railways posted a picture of both blue and tangerine colour Vande Bharat Express, crossing Vellayil Station in the Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala. Hopping on the ongoing trend, the Railways also used the viral catchphrase of the season to compliment the trains.

''Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress. So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala,'' the tweet read.

See the tweet here:

Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress



So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!



Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala pic.twitter.com/qpcohOyLFw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 4, 2023

Kerala received its second Vande Bharat Express train on September 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine Vande Bharat trains. The first orange-coloured Vande Bharat Express runs on the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route and passes through Alappuzha.

Earlier in April, the state got its first Vande Bharat train. The train covers 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. It operates six days a week except on Thursdays.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience.

These trains, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, will be a key step towards providing modern, speedy, and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, student community, and tourists, the railways said in a statement.

Notably, the "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme started with a video of a woman named Jasmeen Kaur enthusiastically selling salwar suits on Instagram. In the video, Ms Kaur repeatedly used the phrase "just looking like a wow" to describe the clothes, and her infectious energy and excitement quickly made the video go viral.

The "Just Looking Like a Wow" meme spread beyond Instagram and onto other social media platforms. People began using the phrase to describe everything, from their favorite outfits to their everyday activities. Many film stars and cricketers have also joined the viral trend.