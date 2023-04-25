PM Modi Flags Off Kerala's First Vande Bharat Express: 5 Points

The Vande Bharat Express will cover 11 districts Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasargod.

The Vande Bharat train will connect Thiruvananthapuram with the northernmost Kasaragod district.

The Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week except on Thursdays. The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.20 am and reach Kasaragod at 1.25 pm reducing average travel time by nearly three hours.

According to the Railways, the fare for the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod journey starts at Rs 1,590 (chair car) going up as high as Rs 2,880 (executive class) while the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram journey would cost Rs 1,520 (chair car) and Rs 2,815 (executive class).