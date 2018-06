Race 3 Reviewed By Twitter: Here Are The Funniest Reactions

Race 3 has hit the screens and here are the funniest reactions.

It's called #Race3 because it is 3 times worse than what #Race was - Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 15, 2018

People after watching first 15 minutes of #RACE3 - pic.twitter.com/RnlMX44dKg - Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 15, 2018

The move is called #RACE3 because most film critics have given it a rating of 3

Out of 100 - Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 16, 2018

Salman khan says one dialogue in the movie 'Bewafooki ka koi ilaz nai hai' i guess it was meant for people like me who went to watch the movie. #Race3 - Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 15, 2018

Multiplex owners have decided to show this picture during the intermission of #Race3pic.twitter.com/mH3zfyYt7t - Veeral Jain (@jain_veeral) June 16, 2018

In Race 1, Akshaye Khanna is screwed



In Race 2, John Abraham is screwed



In Race 3, audience is screwed#Race3- Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) June 16, 2018

#Race3 is a suspense thriller where audience spends 3 hrs on the edge of the seat guessing what the story is - Amit Tandon (@amitandon) June 15, 2018

Even before it was released, the over-the-top trailer of Race 3 led to many jokes and memes on Twitter . Now, Salman Khan's Eid offering, which hit the screens on Friday, has recorded a whopping sum of Rs 29 crores on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it the biggest opener of 2018 , but that does not mean everyone is convinced. People on Twitter are reviewing Race 3, and not all the reactions are positive. While many have called the storyline unrealistic, others have use humour to criticize the movie.Here are some of the funniest reactions to Race 3, as seen on Twitter:Race 3 is the latest offering in the popular Race series. The movie stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Along with them are Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, whose "our business" dialogue from the trailer went massively viral and became a meme in itself. You can read the review of Race 3 here Are you planning on watching Race 3? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news