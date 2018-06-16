Race 3 Reviewed By Twitter: Here Are The Funniest Reactions

The funniest tweets on Race 3

Offbeat | | Updated: June 16, 2018 13:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Race 3 Reviewed By Twitter: Here Are The Funniest Reactions

Race 3 has hit the screens and here are the funniest reactions.

Even before it was released, the over-the-top trailer of Race 3 led to many jokes and memes on Twitter. Now, Salman Khan's Eid offering, which hit the screens on Friday, has recorded a whopping sum of Rs 29 crores on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called it the biggest opener of 2018, but that does not mean everyone is convinced. People on Twitter are reviewing Race 3, and not all the reactions are positive. While many have called the storyline unrealistic, others have use humour to criticize the movie.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to Race 3, as seen on Twitter:
 
Race 3 is the latest offering in the popular Race series. The movie stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Along with them are Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, whose "our business" dialogue from the trailer went massively viral and became a meme in itself.

You can read the review of Race 3 here.

Comments
Are you planning on watching Race 3? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

race 3race 3 jokesrace 3 review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................