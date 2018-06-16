Race 3 Reviewed By Twitter: Here Are The Funniest Reactions

Here are some of the funniest reactions to Race 3, as seen on Twitter:
It's called #Race3 because it is 3 times worse than what #Race was- Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 15, 2018
Me coming out after watching #Race3 in 3D #Race3xBlackberryspic.twitter.com/wGFENvytDH- Akshay Ka Fan (@AkshayKaFanAKF) June 15, 2018
People after watching first 15 minutes of #RACE3 - pic.twitter.com/RnlMX44dKg- Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 15, 2018
The move is called #RACE3 because most film critics have given it a rating of 3- Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 16, 2018
.
.
.
.
Out of 100
#Race3pic.twitter.com/NJXgX93d3T- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2018
Salman khan says one dialogue in the movie 'Bewafooki ka koi ilaz nai hai' i guess it was meant for people like me who went to watch the movie. #Race3- Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 15, 2018
Multiplex owners have decided to show this picture during the intermission of #Race3pic.twitter.com/mH3zfyYt7t- Veeral Jain (@jain_veeral) June 16, 2018
In Race 1, Akshaye Khanna is screwed
In Race 2, John Abraham is screwed
In Race 3, audience is screwed#Race3- Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) June 16, 2018
#Race3 is a suspense thriller where audience spends 3 hrs on the edge of the seat guessing what the story is- Amit Tandon (@amitandon) June 15, 2018
Watching #Race3 feels like pic.twitter.com/PrrO2wqUgY- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) June 15, 2018
Race 3 is the latest offering in the popular Race series. The movie stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. Along with them are Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, whose "our business" dialogue from the trailer went massively viral and became a meme in itself.
