'Pure Failure To Rs 21 Lakh Job Offer': Techie Shares His Inspiring Journey

An Indian software engineer has gained social media attention after detailing his inspirational journey from academic failure to a successful career. In a viral Reddit post titled 'My story: From a pure failure in college to here at 25', the techie shared how he conquered numerous challenges, including health setbacks, to secure an annual package of Rs 21 lakh by age 25.

Calling himself an introvert at school, the techie said his 'downfall' started after 10th standard when he only got 72 per cent marks in 12th before earning a dismal rank in engineering entrance exams.

"Took admission for BSc Maths in a worst possible college, failed in all subjects in the first semester. Was in heavy depression during COVID-19. Failed in the final university semester exam in 2022, gave re examination in 2023, failed again. Gave NIT MCA entrance, failed there as well, even after preparing hard for a year," the user wrote.

With things not looking inspiring on the education front, the techie said his health also started declining as he was diagnosed with hydronephrosis and chronic kidney disease due to pre-medical conditions.

Having always wanted to be a software engineer, the techie said he started learning coding after college and landed his first part-time gig in 2023 before a 6LPA job, where he was fired five months later.

"Definitely wasn't happy with what I had. Started preparing and interviewing. Fast forward to Oct'25. Got 2 offers from 2 mid-level startups. Joined one of them. 21LPA Base + ESOPS. Recently turned 25 and feel this is way better than I thought where I could end. The journey is not finished, but still, at least now in better and happier shape," the techie added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Thanks For Sharing'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the techie for sharing his journey and wished him all the best for the future challenges.

"Education is what remains with you after you have forgotten all the things that are taught in classrooms," said one user, while another added: "Almost in the same journey as you bro. I hope I might get to your level."

A third commented: "It's always so great to see posts like these. Thanks for sharing this man, congrats on all the achievements till now and all the best for your future endeavours."

A fourth said: "In India, there is a lot of emphasis on degree, and the reputation of the university/college. Focus on lifelong learning is less. Sky is your limit if you spend day and night studying, understanding and upping your skills."

(Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the claims made in the post)