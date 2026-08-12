Punjab Doctor's Viral Video Reveals How Patients Try To Avoid Fees: <i>"Haal Chaal Poochna Hai"</i>

A doctor from Mohali has sparked discussion on social media after sharing a video about how some patients try to avoid paying consultation fees while still seeking medical advice. Dr Prabhleen Kaur posted the video on Instagram, where she described a real-life incident from her clinic. In the video, she explained that a woman visited the clinic and said she wanted to speak to the doctor about laser treatment. According to Dr Kaur, a staff member informed her that a consultation fee would be required to meet the doctor.

The woman reportedly left and later returned with her husband. The husband then asked if he could meet the doctor to enquire about the Haal Chaal(well-being) of the doctor. When the staff asked whether he knew the patient, the couple said he did not.

The staff member then explained that a consultation fee would still apply before meeting the doctor. The woman questioned whether money was needed simply to ask about a doctor's Haal Chaal(well-being). The staff member responded by asking whether they planned to discuss laser treatment after speaking about the well-being. The woman admitted that they did.

Dr Kaur used the story to highlight what she described as the irony of some people being willing to spend money on many things but hesitating when it comes to paying a doctor's consultation fee.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read: "Doctor ki consultation avoid karne ke liye aadmi kya-kya nahi karta. Google, YouTube, ghar ke nuskhe, WhatsApp University... sab try kar lega, bas doctor ko nahi dikhayega. But jokes apart, health mein jugaad har baar kaam nahi karta." ("People will do everything to avoid a doctor's consultation. They'll turn to Google, YouTube, home remedies, and WhatsApp University... they'll try it all, just not visit a doctor. But jokes apart, shortcuts don't always work when it comes to your health.")

Watch the video here:

The post has attracted attention online, with many social media users sharing their views on the importance of professional medical advice and the value of a doctor's time and expertise.