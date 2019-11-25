Punjab Woman Killed In Canada, Cops Inform Family Back Home

Prabhleen Kaur, who was living in Surrey UK, had gone to Canada three years ago on a study visa.

A 21-year-old woman, hailing from Punjab's Jalandhar district, was allegedly killed in Canada, her family members said on Monday.

Prabhleen Kaur, who was living in Surrey in the UK, had gone to Canada three years ago on a study visa, her family in Jalandhar said.

Ms Kaur's father-Gurdial Singh said he received a call from the Canadian police at 6 am on Sunday, informing him about his daughter's death.

He said the Canadian police did not say anything else.

After completing her studies, she was working at a grocery store, the family said.

The family members were shocked to receive the news of her death. Her mother, who had gone to Canada to meet her daughter three months ago, was inconsolable.

