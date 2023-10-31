Psychological Benefits Of Horror Movies: Study Explains How Fear Can Promote Well-Being

Horror movies have maintained a unique and enduring global attraction.

Horror movies have long held a unique and enduring appeal for audiences worldwide. The intense thrill and suspense these films offer captivate viewers, drawing them into a realm of fear and excitement. Whether it's the spine-tingling jump scares, the eerie atmospheres, or the exploration of the supernatural and psychological realms, horror movies offer a diverse range of experiences.

Some psychologists suggest that watching scary movies can be good for your well-being because they can help you feel better by releasing natural feel-good chemicals in your brain, like endorphins and dopamine. These chemicals can help reduce stress and relieve pain.

Dr Kristen Knowles, neuropsychologist at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, said: "Researchers have found that watching horror can improve pain tolerance due to endorphin production."

"Distraction from pain is also a likely explanation, since attention and energy resources are diverted towards threat evaluation and away from other bodily functions," she told The Herald.

Brian Bisesi, a data analyst residing in Minneapolis, shared with the news website that he believes horror movies serve as a way to relieve stress and escape from reality.

He said, "For sure, if I was stressed out or anxious, I would be more likely to watch a horror film than any other kind of film. I'm not sure why, but it does relieve the tension. I don't want to see a movie about the anxieties of day-to-da life; I want to watch a movie about a ghost or a killer on the loose, because that seems so far from my reality."

"The toughest challenge in my life right now is parenting; it's really stressful, but watching horror movies really puts my problems into perspective, so I can say, 'Okay, nobody tried to murder me today; I didn't get possessed by a demon today'.

"It sounds silly, but I do feel more grateful for my own life after I watch a horror movie," he said.

Dr Kristen Knowles said that some studies found that horror fans were "more psychologically resilient in the face of Covid-19", with researchers suggesting this may be a result of their frequent exposure to the "emotional exercise" of artificial threats.

She said, "Watching horror films gives us a safe way to explore a very intense emotional experience.

"The body's response to fear or suspense is to ramp up production of stress hormones, such as adrenaline, which mobilise your body's energy resources. This is paired with increased heart rate and focused attention; this can all feel rather exhilarating when that tension is released at the end of the film."

"Doing this safely can feel good simply because it is thrilling; consider skydiving as a similar activity, which is frightening but also euphoric. One theory about why some people enjoy being frightened proposes that the film format makes it possible to safely play with negative emotions."

"In horror films, the objects of fear are discrete and more simplistic than in real life. Through this safe interaction, we can learn to cope with negative emotions and develop resilience to fear and stress."