Priyanka Chopra Calls Comedian Hasan Minhaj 'Petty', Supports Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra has given a shout-out to Malala Yousafzai after she unfollowed actor-comedian Hasan Minhaj, who mocked the Nobel Peace Prize winner for following him on Instagram. Earlier this month, Hasan Minhaj said, “I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala [Yousafzai]. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back.”

Now, Priyanka Chopra shared a screenshot of Hasan Minhaj's Instagram profile to show her support for Malala Yousafzai, who unfollowed the comedian after the incident. Priyanka, who doesn't follow him either, wrote, “Same girl same Malala Yousafzai. Guess he prefers petty over funny.” The actress has also tagged Hasan Minhaj. Priyanka's post comes hours after the comedian dropped a video on Instagram and asked Malala Yousafzai to follow him back.

Hasan Minhaj, in the video titled “Malala Claps Back '', said, “On October 4, I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala [Yousafzai]. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty.” Along with it, the comedian wrote, “​​Okay, it's getting out of hand” and tagged Malala Yousafzai.

As per Hasan Minhaj's video, Malala Yousafzai, after the October 4 incident, conducted a poll on Instagram and asked her online family, “Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj?” While 38% of the people said “yes”, 39% of the users wanted to know “Who is this man?”.

Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai has also shared the latest post by Hasan Minhaj on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thanks to everyone who sent me this because I no longer follow this man.”



On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the web series Citadel.