Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Wink Gets The Amul Treatment. See Here Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier's famous wink is, of course, from Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the teaser song of her upcoming film Oru Adaar Love.

Priya Prakash Varrier's wink, part of a clip from her upcoming film "Oru Adaar Love," went crazy viral New Delhi: It was the wink seen across the nation that turned young Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Varrier into an overnight Internet sensation. And now, the ultimate stamp of pop culture cool - a tribute from Amul. A topical ad posted just over an hour ago by Amul on



The ad features the much-loved Amul girl winking just like Priya Prakash Varrier. "Wink all, wink all, little star," reads the "punny" caption.





That famous wink is, of course, from Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the teaser song of the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. The video has been viewed over 25 million times on YouTube in just one week and over 10 million times on Ms Varrier's own recently verified Instagram account.



Last week, the clip sent the Internet into meltdown mode and led to the creation of many memes. That wink and smile even had the young actor trending on Twitter and Facebook.

In an interview with NDTV, Priya Prakash Varrier admitted



"I never thought this would become such a sensation. Everybody told me that it was good. But I never expected it to become a big hit," she added.



The Amul tribute is already a big hit on social media.



"Too good," tweeted one person. "No one can match Amul's level of meme.. Making memes before it was meme.." commented another.





Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.



