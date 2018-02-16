Priya Prakash Varrier's Viral Wink Gets The Amul Treatment. See Here

The ad features the much-loved Amul girl winking just like Priya Prakash Varrier. "Wink all, wink all, little star," reads the "punny" caption.
That famous wink is, of course, from Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the teaser song of the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love. The video has been viewed over 25 million times on YouTube in just one week and over 10 million times on Ms Varrier's own recently verified Instagram account.
Last week, the clip sent the Internet into meltdown mode and led to the creation of many memes. That wink and smile even had the young actor trending on Twitter and Facebook.
In an interview with NDTV, Priya Prakash Varrier admitted the wink was actually spontaneous. "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."
"I never thought this would become such a sensation. Everybody told me that it was good. But I never expected it to become a big hit," she added.
The Amul tribute is already a big hit on social media.
Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu, is scheduled to release on March 3.
