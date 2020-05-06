Prince William And Kate Wish Archie On His First Birthday. See Insta Post

A picture of Archie on the day of his christening.

Prince William and Kate took to Instagram to wish their nephew Archie on his first birthday. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Harry and Meghan, who announced earlier this year that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals of the British royal family before relocating to the US.

In an Instagram post shared from their Kensington Royal account, Prince William and Kate wished Archie "a very happy first birthday". They also posted a family portrait taken on the day of Archie's christening. It shows the little royal in a christening gown that has been worn by 62 royal babies over the course of 163 years, according to Town and Country Magazine.

Take a look at Kensington Palace's post below:

Other members of the royal family also took to social media to commemorate Archie's big day. Prince Charles and Camilla also chose to share a photo from the day of Archie's christening to wish him on his birthday.

The gorgeous black-and-white shot shows three generations of the royal family in one frame.

The official Instagram account of the royal family shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth with her eighth great-grandchild to mark his first birthday. "Happy Birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who is celebrating his 1st birthday today!" they wrote while sharing the photo, which was clicked shortly after Archie's birth and also shows Meghan's mother in the frame.

Archie is believed to be spending a quiet first birthday in Los Angeles, where his parents relocated in March this year.