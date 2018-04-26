Post CSK Win, MS Dhoni Back To Daddy Duty. Does Daughter Ziva's Hair In Adorable Video

Cue in the collective 'awwws...'

Offbeat | | Updated: April 26, 2018 16:05 IST
1.3K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Post CSK Win, MS Dhoni Back To Daddy Duty. Does Daughter Ziva's Hair In Adorable Video

Saying the video is adorable is just an understatement.

After a successful win that propelled Chennai Super Kings on the top spot of the IPL points table, MS Dhoni is now on dad duty. Dhoni's scintillating 70 not out off just 34 balls helped CSK win against Royal Challengers Bangalore last evening at the at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, with the match now behind him, Dhoni is fulfilling his other duties which include doing daughter Ziva's hair.

A video posted less than an hour ago, shows Dhoni blow drying daughter Ziva's hair. And to say the video is adorable is just an understatement. "Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy's duties," Dhoni posted along with the video.
 
 

Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy's duties

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on


Cue in the collective 'awwws...'

Within moments of being posted, the video has already collected over 3.9 lakh views and more than 2.2 lakh 'likes'. Yes, the video is that cute.

"So adorable," says one Instagram user. "A captain, a father and an amazing all-rounder - that's Thalla," says another.

Comments
During last evening's match, Dhoni hit seven sixes in his match-winning knock. His innings definitely won several hearts but this video with Ziva takes the cake.

Tell us what you think of the video in the comment section.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MS DhoniZiva DhoniIPL 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableBJP CanditatesIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections Congress Canditates

................................ Advertisement ................................