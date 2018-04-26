Post CSK Win, MS Dhoni Back To Daddy Duty. Does Daughter Ziva's Hair In Adorable Video

A video posted less than an hour ago, shows Dhoni blow drying daughter Ziva's hair. And to say the video is adorable is just an understatement. "Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy's duties," Dhoni posted along with the video.
Cue in the collective 'awwws...'
Within moments of being posted, the video has already collected over 3.9 lakh views and more than 2.2 lakh 'likes'. Yes, the video is that cute.
"So adorable," says one Instagram user. "A captain, a father and an amazing all-rounder - that's Thalla," says another.
CommentsDhoni hit seven sixes in his match-winning knock. His innings definitely won several hearts but this video with Ziva takes the cake.
