Every Parent Can Relate To Video Of Prince William Struggling To Stay Up

Offbeat | | Updated: April 26, 2018 14:20 IST
Prince William during a ceremony for Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey, London

New dad Prince William returned to his royal duties just two days after the birth of his third child. And like any sleep-deprived new parent, the British prince was seen struggling through a memorial service trying to keep his eyes open.

On Wednesday, Prince William along with his brother Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attended a service in Westminster Abbey to commemorate Anzac Day. The prince, who was seen chatting with dignitaries before, appeared to be nodding off several times during the service.

Ironically, shortly before the ceremony, the new dad was heard telling New Zealand's High Commissioner to the UK that his newborn son was sleeping "reasonably well so far". As far as the Duke of Cambridge is concerned, we doubt he is getting any shut-eye.

Watch the moment here:

On Twitter, parents sympathised with the presumably exhausted father
 
Even those who don't have a baby could relate. Let's not forget trying to stay awake through early morning lectures!
 
Prince William and Kate Middleton became third time parents to a baby boy on Monday. Kate Middleton delivered the baby at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where she also gave birth to her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their youngest child will be fifth in line to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Hundred of royal baby-watchers camped outside the hospital to get a glimpse of the new parents with their newborn. Interestingly, even before the new royal baby made an appearance, a wax mannequin of The Queen pranked the people outside St Mary's Hospital.

