Every Parent Can Relate To Video Of Prince William Struggling To Stay Up

On Wednesday, Prince William along with his brother Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attended a service in Westminster Abbey to commemorate Anzac Day. The prince, who was seen chatting with dignitaries before, appeared to be nodding off several times during the service.
Ironically, shortly before the ceremony, the new dad was heard telling New Zealand's High Commissioner to the UK that his newborn son was sleeping "reasonably well so far". As far as the Duke of Cambridge is concerned, we doubt he is getting any shut-eye.
Watch the moment here:
On Twitter, parents sympathised with the presumably exhausted father
Hahah every new parent can 100% relate to this https://t.co/Cqspa99oM1— Carolyn Wilson (@care_wilson) April 25, 2018
That was me the other day and my kids are 13 and 17— Michele BSN,RN (@momof2chocdivas) April 26, 2018
Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion. Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake! https://t.co/hSDdr7cVYm— Kathleen Clanfield (@kathyclanfield) April 25, 2018
IMAGINING HIM & KATE TAKING TURNS GETTING UP WITH THE BABY https://t.co/WKHvQFI1Lb— Madison Fellers (@Hey_itsMeMads) April 25, 2018
Sleepless nights I remember those lol— Owen J Pridgen (@owentomasini) April 25, 2018
1st week with a new baby... Yup, that'll do it— Sarah Dunagan (@MzDunagan2010) April 25, 2018
Even those who don't have a baby could relate. Let's not forget trying to stay awake through early morning lectures!
I literally feel his struggle here. I've been there hundreds of times & I have never even had a newborn! https://t.co/qWTiX83Jzr— Steff Annie (@DoNotDuplic82) April 26, 2018
Meghan should have nudged him— missy (@missygirl32) April 25, 2018
Prince William and Kate Middleton became third time parents to a baby boy on Monday. Kate Middleton delivered the baby at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London, where she also gave birth to her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Their youngest child will be fifth in line to the British throne after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Hundred of royal baby-watchers camped outside the hospital to get a glimpse of the new parents with their newborn. Interestingly, even before the new royal baby made an appearance, a wax mannequin of The Queen pranked the people outside St Mary's Hospital.
