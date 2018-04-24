Outside Hospital Where Royal Baby Was Born, A Prank Involving The Queen

The Queen briefly stole the show outside Lindo Wing

Offbeat | | Updated: April 24, 2018 14:54 IST
A waxwork of the Queen sits in a taxi as it drives past the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital (AFP)

As enthusiastic royal baby-watchers and media waited outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London where Kate Middleton had just given birth to her third child, a surprise appearance by "The Queen" briefly stole the show.

The Queen, dressed in a pink jacket and wearing pearl jewellery, sat in a black cab that drove past the spectators camped outside the hospital.

Except it was not Queen Elizabeth II but a very lifelike wax statue of the British monarch.

It's not clear whose idea it was to prank the audience outside St. Mary's Hospital, but we have to admit, it was a good one.

According to several journalists present outside the Lindo Wing, the statue of the monarch caused quite a flurry outside. The wax mannequin became hot topic on social media.
 
On Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton became third-time parents to a baby boy, who will be fifth in line to the British throne. Kensington Palace said the baby was born at 1001 GMT and weighs 8 lbs 7oz (3.9 kg). William was present for the birth at St Mary's Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born, it added. Elder siblings Prince George and Prince Charlotte posed for cameras as they arrived at the hospital to meet their younger brother.

Albert, Arthur, and Fred are among the top favourite names with bookmakers for the royal baby boy.
 
kate middleton prince william reuters

Kate Middleton and Prince William with their newborn son outside St. Mary's Hospital (Reuters)

Just hours after giving birth, Kate Middleton left the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with the young prince in her lap and husband Prince William by her side. She was dressed in a red shift dress with white Peter Pan collar and nude heels. Her clothes were reportedly an ode to late Princess Diana when she made her appearance on the steps of Lindo Wing after giving birth to Prince Harry.

Congratulations poured in from world over for the new parents, including one from former FLOTUS Michelle Obama who, in a tweet, said she looked forward to meeting the new prince for a pajama party.

