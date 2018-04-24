Michelle Obama Hopes To Meet Kate-William's Newborn At 'Pajama Party'

Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I'll wear my robe! pic.twitter.com/9zR7M049HR - Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 23, 2018

Canada welcomes a baby boy to the Royal Family! Sophie & I send our congratulations to William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to George and Charlotte on the new arrival. - Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future. - Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 23, 2018

My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future. - Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 23, 2018

Wishes have been pouring in for Kate Middleton and Prince William since they announced the birth of their new son on April 23. Politicians and celebrities are sending their congratulatory messages to welcome the newest member of the royal family. Kensington Palace said the name of the new royal would be announced in due course.Former United States first lady Michelle Obama led the congratulatory messages for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She shared a heartfelt message for Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child, and expressed her wish to meet the little baby soon at a "Kensington Palace pajama party"."Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I'll wear my robe!," the former first lady wrote on Twitter along with a picture of Prince George, wearing pajamas and a fancy bathrobe, is seen shaking hands with Barack and Obama as father Prince William watches. The photo was taken when the Obamas visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge two years back.Apart from Michelle Obama, several other world leaders their regards to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, congratulated Prince William and Kate."Canada welcomes a baby boy to the Royal Family! Sophie and I send our congratulations to William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and to George and Charlotte on the new arrival," he wrote on Twitter.British Prime Minister Theresa May also sent her warmest wishes to the royal couple."My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future," she wrote on Twitter.The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, sent his regards on behalf of Londoners."On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy," he wrote.



Earlier on Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital to introduce their new baby boy to the world.



Wearing a red dress with a white collar, Kate Middleton looked in good health after giving birth to her prince, who is fifth in line to the throne.





When Princess Diana presented Prince Harry to the public, back in 1984, she too wore a red outfit with a white Peter Pan collar.Her choice of outfit is being seen as a tribute to her late mother-in-law.

(With inputs from ANI)



