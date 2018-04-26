IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's Warm Hug Before Match Is Winning Twitter's Love

"Best Picture of IPL 2018!" said one Twitter user

Updated: April 26, 2018
This picture of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli hugging is worth the proverbial 1000 words.

MS Dhoni's heroics in last evening's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match is now plastered in the minds of all IPL and cricket lovers. Dhoni's superb 70 not out off just 34 balls propelled CSK to a thrilling five-wicket win and the top spot on the IPL points table. Dhoni's innings definitely won the hearts of millions but there's another thing that's got people's hearts in a puddle - a heartwarming picture of CSK captain MS Dhoni and RCB skipper Virat Kohli giving each other a hug.

Posted on Indian Premier League's official Twitter account just before the match, the picture is worth the proverbial 1000 words. "Reunited and how," says the caption posted along with the picture and it's sure to melt any Indian cricket lover's heart.
 
Since being posted some 18 hours before writing this, the picture has collected over 11,600 'likes' and more than 1,800 retweets.

"Best Picture of IPL 2018!" said one Twitter user. "Yeh fevicol ka jod hai. Tutega nahi," joked another.
 
During the match, Dhoni hit seven sixes in his match-winning knock. His wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen cheering him from the stands. Actor Anushka Sharma also cheered for husband Virat from the stands.

Days ago, a similar heartwarming moment touched a chord with social media. A five-seconds-long video captured some 'old bromance' between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. It shows Yuvi affectionately squeezing Dhoni's head while the latter received medical attention from the CSK physio after suffering a back injury during the match.

