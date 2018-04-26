IPL 2018: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli's Warm Hug Before Match Is Winning Twitter's Love

Posted on Indian Premier League's official Twitter account just before the match, the picture is worth the proverbial 1000 words. "Reunited and how," says the caption posted along with the picture and it's sure to melt any Indian cricket lover's heart.
Reunited and how pic.twitter.com/7SThAyb73r- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2018
Since being posted some 18 hours before writing this, the picture has collected over 11,600 'likes' and more than 1,800 retweets.
Comments
This is the Sprit of Crickethttps://t.co/J0eSGxzgIw- Manu Mohan (@Pleir_and_Plugs) April 26, 2018
Wallpaper piece. https://t.co/Gi3aEnMmig- Abhinav Wagadre (@Abhi9_b2) April 26, 2018
Partnership made in heaven :) https://t.co/kLvTUFegC1- Sanjay Sharma (@crik_maniac) April 26, 2018
During the match, Dhoni hit seven sixes in his match-winning knock. His wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen cheering him from the stands. Actor Anushka Sharma also cheered for husband Virat from the stands.
Days ago, a similar heartwarming moment touched a chord with social media. A five-seconds-long video captured some 'old bromance' between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. It shows Yuvi affectionately squeezing Dhoni's head while the latter received medical attention from the CSK physio after suffering a back injury during the match.
