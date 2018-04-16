Dhoni, Yuvi's 'Old Bromance' During IPL Game Has Twitter All Nostalgic

Posted on Indian Premier League's official Twitter account, the moment shows the 'old bromance' between the two players. The barely five-seconds-long video shows Yuvi affectionately squeezing Dhoni's head while the latter received medical attention from the CSK physio after suffering a back injury during the match.
Some old bromance at MOHALI between @YUVSTRONG12 & @msdhoni#VIVOIPL#KXIPvCSKpic.twitter.com/X149FXABAi- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2018
Since being posted some 15 hours before writing this, the video has received almost 9,000 'likes' and more than 1,800 retweets - and still counting.
Comments
Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni's better halves Hazel Keech and Sakshi Dhoni indulged in some off the field camaraderie. Hazel even posted some pictures the two clicked together along with Dhoni's daughter Ziva.
Can't wait for more such moments from this IPL.
Click for more trending news