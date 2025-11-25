Polish Woman Reveals 5 Things She Knew Before Coming To India: 'Don't Visit Touristic Places'

A foreign national has gone viral on social media for sharing a list of five things she wished she knew before coming to India. Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who hails from Poland, took to Instagram to describe what she observed during her time in the country, which resonated with the social media users.

From the warm hospitality of the Indians, reating outsiders as 'guests', to the distinct cultures and flavours of each state, Patalas-Kalra touched upon several topics that make India unique.

Here Are The 5 Things Listed By Dominika Patalas-Kalra:

Not all food here is spicy, you just have to know which place to choose.

You have to have good negotiating skills.

If you think India is poor then you have 2 options: don't come here or notice how many people are driving luxury cars and have comfortable lifestyle much better than in Europe.

Don't visit just very touristic places, explore local India which will give you different experience.

Indians treat foreigners like "guests” and want them to feel comfortable in every situation.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | NRI Couple Returns To India After 17 Years Citing High US Healthcare Costs: 'It Feels Accessible'

'Welcome To India'

As the post gained traction, social media users lauded the Polish national for compiling the well-researched list that could help others coming to India for the first time.

"You are beautiful inside out and that's the reason you pick positive in life and spread it too. Blessings and love," said one user, while another added: "Welcome to India! Have a great time."

A third commented: "India is mix of civilisations. It's very old and many races have settled here. My suggestion is not to make any image beforehand, and always know about the person first, and then interact."

In September, Patalas-Kalra went viral after she called out vloggers who travel on low budgets in India to show the poor and backward side of the country intentionally. She added that these travellers often eat "bad street food," fall ill, and then paint India in a negative light by saying they got stomach infections during their visit.

"You don't have to go to India and then post videos that you're spending just 100 dollars per week and surviving like this. There are so many cheap hotels, so many cheap restaurants and good ones with good food. You are going to places that even locals are not going to," added the creator.