Petrol Pump Worker Draws Anime On Dirty Car, Wins Hearts Online

A video going viral on social media has taken the internet by storm, capturing the attention of anime fans worldwide. The clip shows a petrol pump worker drawing Dragon Ball character Goku on a dirty car window. This display of unexpected artistic brilliance left viewers amazed.

The incident, filmed at a petrol pump, showcased the extraordinary talent of the employee who transformed a dusty rear window into an impressive sketch of the beloved anime character. Dressed in a blue uniform, the worker used only his fingertips to craft a detailed image of Goku, the iconic hero from Akira Toriyama's legendary anime series.

Watch video here:

Instead of cleaning up dust, he turned the car window into his art, demonstrating that creativity can come from any place. Using memory alone, the employee masterfully sketched Goku's spiky hair and expressive face in just a few moments. His effortless creation not only showcased his artistic talent but also captivated online viewers.

Social Media Reaction

Many people called the sketch a stunning work of art and praised the employee's skill. The video was shared on Instagram by Zain Ul Abidin and received over 827,000 views in just one day.

One user commented, "He is in the wrong place."

Another user called it a "brilliant art."

"When a man left his dream to take family responsibility," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "When the soul burns art rises out of ashes."