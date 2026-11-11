Petition Filed Against Texas Zoo After Mutilated Body Parts Decoration For Halloween Leaves Children in Tears

Parents have filed a petition against a Texas Zoo after Halloween decorations used by the facility left the children in tears. The Caldwell Zoo in Tyler has been accused of going too far with its spooky decorations, which included simulated mutilated body parts, headless figures and menacing characters hanging from trees and skeletons with glowing red eyes.

The petition filed on October 31, which had 538 signatures as of the last update, stated that the zoo's graphic displays had made the beloved family destination 'distressing' for the young children.

"Parents have reported children leaving in tears, expressing fear at bedtime, and asking anxious questions about death and dying after seeing the displays," the petition states.

"During visits, some families have had to cover their children's eyes, hurry past frightening decorations, or completely skip animal exhibits because of the surrounding decorations."

One of the mothers said the 'frightening imagery' gets deeply locked into the memory of the young children, which their 'immature logic' cannot yet reason it away.

"Protecting them from intense scares prevents lingering nocturnal anxiety and nightmares that their young minds simply aren't equipped to process," the mother said.

The petition urged the zoo to keep the facility welcoming for children by using gentle, seasonal decorations and reserve the graphic and frightening displays for optional experiences that families can fully avoid.

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Zoo Issues Statement

As the controversy snowballed, the zoo issued a statement on Tuesday (Nov 10) acknowledging the concerns, adding that it strives to remain a family-friendly destination.

"Caldwell Zoo understands that there have been guests voicing concern that some of our Halloween decorations were too much for small children," read the statement.

"Caldwell Zoo strives to always be a family-friendly resource to our community. We want you to know that your opinions are heard and will be taken into account for future events.

The petition's creator thanked more than 500 supporters and said they had been communicating with the zoo's president and CEO, with plans to meet soon.