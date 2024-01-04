'Peak Bengaluru': Man Shares Photo Of Architect-Turned-Vada Pav Seller

The former architect wrote that he "can save the day with a vada pav".

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments-a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital-can be found all over the internet. Recently, a user shared that he met an architect who left his job and became a food vendor to "revive Vada Pav's complete meal charm" in Bengaluru.

The user, Vishwas, took to X and shared a picture of a man standing with a placard that read, "I'm not a superhero, but I can save the day with a vada pav" with some packed food boxes kept on a two-wheeler. He captioned the post, "Met the guy at Zudio, HSR. A day made with a mix of shopping and vada- pav bliss! An ex-architect, he left the corporate world to revive vada pav's complete meal charm."

He added, "Living in Bengaluru is a thrilling ride on the innovation rollercoaster!"

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a user shared that a cab driver has launched his ride-sharing application in the market and is promoting the same. He wishes to compete with industry giants Uber and Ola.

The post was shared by a user who goes by the handle The Bengaluru Man. "Peak Bengaluru: Mr Lokesh my uber cab driver informed me that he has launched his own app to compete with uber and ola and already has more than 600 drivers on his app. Moreover, today they launched their IOS version for apple too," he said on X, formerly Twitter, and shared pamphlet that has the company's website, customer service number and email on it.

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of attention on the microblogging platform.

"This is real entrepreneurship. Hope it does well," said a user.

"Definitely worth a try . 600 cabs is a big number . It's almost the number of 2 wheelers registered every week in Bengaluru," commented another user.

A person remarked, "Everyone can be an Entrepreneur!! Everyone has many ideas to do, but not everyone starts it and makes some progress."