'Peak Bengaluru': Cab Driver Launches His Own App To Compete With Ola, Uber

The cab driver shared a pamphlet with a customer.

Bengaluru, India's startup capital, has recently been the focus of several online memes that highlight unique events that could only occur in the city. Many stories of "peak Bengaluru" moments-a word used to describe the eye-catching events that take place in India's IT capital-can be found all over the internet. Recently, a user shared that a cab driver has launched his ride-sharing application in the market and is promoting the same. He wishes to compete with industry giants Uber and Ola.

The post was shared by a user who goes by the handle The Bengaluru Man. "Peak Bengaluru: Mr Lokesh my uber cab driver informed me that he has launched his own app to compete with uber and ola and already has more than 600 drivers on his app. Moreover, today they launched their IOS version for apple too," he said on X, formerly Twitter, and shared pamphlet that has the company's website, customer service number and email on it.

Since being shared yesterday, the post has amassed over 46,000 views on the microblogging platform.

"There was this Taxi driver Lokesh who once gave me a ride from the airport. He was very enterprising and asked me to call him in case I needed a ride to the airport and said he has a group of taxi drivers that work together. Wonder if it's the same guy," said a user. To which, The Bengaluru Guy replied, "Wow. Could be the same guy. Even this Lokesh sounded very enterprising. Told this was his idea and company. Told about how he got the coding of the app done from a company and asked to call him if he needed a cab."

"This is real entrepreneurship. Hope it does well," said another user.

Another added, "Everyone can be an Entrepreneur!! Everyone has many ideas to do, but not everyone starts it and makes some progress."

"Definitely worth a try . 600 cabs is a big number . It's almost the number of 2 wheelers registered every week in Bengaluru," commented a user.