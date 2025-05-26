Woman Books Uber In Bengaluru, Gets Her Team Lead As Driver

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Bengaluru woman was surprised to find her office team lead as her Uber driver, who said he drives for fun to alleviate boredom. The incident sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning his motives and others sharing similar stories.

A Bengaluru woman was in for a pleasant surprise when she booked an Uber and found that the driver was none other than a team lead at her office.

Calling it a "peak Bengaluru moment," the X user shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message in which she explained that she booked a cab, and the person behind the wheel was their colleague.

The WhatsApp text read, "Funny thing happened you know. I booked Uber and the guy who picked me up was a team lead at my office."

When she asked him the reason for driving the cab, he said he took it up for fun and to alleviate boredom. The text further read, "He said he does this for fun and to cut off some boredom."

The post quickly went viral, with many taking it as a light-hearted moment. Some, though, questioned his decision, considering Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams.

One person commented, "Being stuck in traffic for hours - to pass time? Sounds fishy!"

Another wrote, "When I worked in US, CEO of a large MNC, whom we invited to home said he worked as a server in a hotel without any inhibition and we were fairly surprised at that time. Here in India, it is a big deal. If this is true, he will make it big in life as he is hard working. Good luck."

"No one does it for fun, probably facing financial issues," a comment read.

"How can a team lead have so much free time," commented another.

In July 2024, a similar story of a 35-year-old software engineer at Microsoft who moonlights as an auto-rickshaw driver on weekends to combat loneliness went viral. The picture in the post showed the engineer in his company hoodie.