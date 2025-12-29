Paralysed Chinese Man Builds Smart Farm Using Just One Finger And One Toe, Inspires Millions

A Chinese man who can move only one finger and one toe has shown how determination and learning can change lives. Despite being paralysed and dependent on a ventilator, he built a smart farm control system and later started his own company. His journey has touched people across China.

A Childhood Changed By Illness

Li Xia, 36, is from Chongqing in southwestern China. He was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was just five years old. Because of his illness, he had to leave school in the fifth grade. Even after dropping out, he did not stop learning and continued studying on his own.

Li had a special interest in physics and computer science. His first introduction to computers came through a book his younger sister brought home from school. He found every chapter of that book fascinating. He read it over and over again, eagerly awaiting each new academic year to see which new computer book would be released. At the age of 25, he began learning programming through online forums.

Over time, Lee's condition worsened. First, he lost the ability to walk, and then he became unable to care for himself. Gradually, he developed difficulty eating and breathing. In recent years, he was only able to move one finger and one toe.

In 2020, Lee fell into a coma. Doctors performed a tracheotomy and told his family that his chances of survival were less. This period was one of the most difficult and darkest periods of his life.

In early 2021, Li learned about soilless farming. This sparked a bold new idea. He decided to put his knowledge into practice by integrating Internet of Things technology with modern agriculture. Even while on a ventilator, he successfully created a complete smart farm control system by operating a virtual keyboard with just one finger and one toe.

After his parents separated in 2017, Li's mother, Wu Dimei, took over his care. She followed his son's instructions in every physical task. Over time, she learned technical skills she was previously completely unfamiliar with. From having no knowledge of circuits, she became adept at soldering control boards, installing network wiring, assembling circuits, and maintaining farm equipment.

Under Li's guidance, Wu also manually built a remote-controlled driverless vehicle, which is used to collect deliveries. Li says that his mother is now capable of doing everything. Even though she may not fully understand the technical principles, she knows how to connect wires and set up all the systems correctly.

Today, Li's smart farm is running successfully and generating profits. This marks the beginning of a new and successful chapter in his life, made possible by patience, a willingness to learn, and the strong support of his family.