Panicked New Yorker Reports Tiger On The Loose. It Was A Raccoon

A panicked call about a tiger in New York City led to the capture of a raccoon (Representational Image)

We're trying to confirm this report of a tiger loose in Upper Manhattan: https://t.co/CC91y9O4iP#CitizenAppNYCpic.twitter.com/1XR6ruODXq — Citizen (@citizenapp) April 12, 2018

Me: you got anything on a tiger in Washington Heights?

NYPD spokesman: not a tiger. it's a raccoon.

Me: for real?

NYPD spokesman: dead serious. welcome to Thursday morning. — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) April 12, 2018

Not my typical Thursday morning. When trying to confirm a report that there was a tiger on the loose in Upper Manhattan, an inundated @NYPDnews spokesman answers phone with this line: "It's not a tiger, it's a raccoon." — Christine Hauser (@christineNYT) April 12, 2018

After reports of a tiger on the loose in Washington Heights, NYPD tells me animal control has contained a .... raccoon. How the mix up happened? NYPD spox: No idea. — Brendan Krisel (@Brendan_Krisel) April 12, 2018

A concerned citizen mistook a raccoon in Washington Heights for a tiger. God I love @citizenapp alerts pic.twitter.com/w4HPtiXuXi — Laura Stampler (@laurastampler) April 12, 2018

Sure. Because a 500-lb tiger and a 10-lb raccoon are the same exact thing. Totally https://t.co/Z3Com05cMb — Eastside story (@Br00klynz0wnEsq) April 12, 2018

It's a mistake we've all made. I can't tell you how many times I've gone to take out the trash and thought I saw a raccoon digging through the garbage and it turned out to be a tiger. https://t.co/zOAmiv5W5Y — Scott...or is it? (@ScottyDubsNYC) April 12, 2018

To be fair, the wild raccoons of New York City are just as fierce as any tiger. https://t.co/13XsKSllek — Travis Fedschun (@travfed) April 12, 2018