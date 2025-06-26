Overweight UK Tourist Dragged Off From Aircraft After Emergency Aisle Seat Request: Report

An overweight tourist from the UK was dragged out of Wednesday's Thai Lion Air flight from the Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok for allegedly demanding the emergency aisle seat, the New York Post reported.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, was reportedly unable to sit on his designated window seat and asked for an emergency aisle seat for more legroom. His request, however, was declined.

He then threw tantrums and got engaged in a heated argument with the flight attendants, who called the authorities to escort the passenger off the plane.

The report mentioned that the authorities dragged him away when he blocked the aisle in protest. The police held his arms and legs to remove him from the aircraft.

As per the report, the co-passengers also slammed him for creating a scene and delaying the flight by one hour. As quoted, one passenger said, "He is so f**king selfish".

"At first, I thought we couldn't take off because the man had fallen ill," the traveller who filmed the video recalled, as quoted. "It turned out he just thought the economy seat was too crowded and insisted on moving to the emergency exit."

Another incident of an unruly passenger

News about unruly passengers disrupting the normal operation of the aircraft is often reported. In May, a male passenger on an IndiGo Airlines Delhi to Shirdi flight reportedly sexually assaulted a cabin crew member near the aircraft's lavatory.

The man, identified as a government employee from Rajasthan, was reportedly intoxicated and was detained upon landing.