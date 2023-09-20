UK Man Climbing Instagram-Famous 'Stairway To Heaven' Falls 300 Feet To His Death

The identity of the man has not been released.

A British tourist died after he plunged more than 90 meters to his death while scaling a narrow ladder on an Austrian mountain, Metro reported. This area is popular among tourists seeking picturesque Instagram photos. The aerial ladder, known locally as the "stairway to heaven" rises sharply in the Dachstein Mountains outside of Salzburg.

The tragic incident happened on September 12 when the 42-year-old embarked on a solo climb up the ladder. However, he slipped and fell into the valley below. Police officers and a pair of rescue helicopters rushed to the scene following the accident, but the man couldn't be saved.

Shortly after, rescuers retrieved his body from the gully beneath the ladder.

Authorities have ruled out any third-party negligence, asserting that the climber was entirely alone at the time of the accident.

Notably, the ladder is promoted as the ''new TOP attraction on the Zwieselalm for climbing enthusiasts'' by the Dachstein region tourist website, which notes the climb is done in four stages with the ladder waiting ''as the ultimate adrenaline kick.''

''The Panorama-ladder with its 40 meters is the new TOP attraction for all fans of via Ferratas. The via ferrata on the Donnerkogel at the Zwieselalm in Gosau at Dachstein presents amazing and breathtaking views of the glacier of the Dachstein, as well as of the highest mountain of Austria - the Grobglockner. The Ladder to heaven was built by Outdoor Leadership with their professional climber Heli Putz,'' the description on the website reads.

However, the website warns that the climb is "only [for] experienced climbers" and should be completed in mild weather and calm wind conditions.

The climb is rated as moderate/difficult and is not recommended for beginners.