Video Of Chinese Artist's Flaming 'Stairway to Heaven' Goes Viral

A video showing a Chinese artist's creativity has gone massively viral on social media. The clip shows a stairway lighting up and going towards the sky. The handles that have shared the video say it's called "Stairway to Heaven" and was created by Chinese fireworks artist Cai Guo-Qiang. According to CCTV, the art installation was showcased nearly 10 years ago by Mr Cai as a tribute to his grandmother who always supported his dream of becoming an artist. Users have called the art stunning.

Vice said in a report that the 1,650-foot-high (or 502 metres) "Sky Ladder" was made from gunpowder loaded with copper wire, making it invisible.

It was ignited from his perch in a flying hot air balloon.

The stunning art had generated so much interest that Netflix made a documentary on the masterpiece.

The Vice report said this was Mr Cai's third attempt to get his creation up. He made the first attempt in 1994, but strong winds foiled the plans. He again tried in 2001, but authorities in Shanghai denied him permit in the wake of 9/11 attacks.

Mr Cai is a contemporary artist who uses fireworks and gunpowder to create his art. He is popularly known as "explosive artist".

Mr Cai was born in 1957 in Quanzhou City, in Fujian Province and currently lives and works in New York, United States.