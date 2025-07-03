The Fireworks Origin: Why America Lights Up The Sky On 4th Of July

Every year on July 4, skies across the United States light up with fireworks to mark the country's Independence Day.

The US gained independence in 1776 after the 13 colonies declared their separation from British rule by adopting the Declaration of Independence.

People across the country celebrate this day with parades, concerts and dazzling displays of fireworks. But why do Americans light fireworks on Independence Day?

The tradition dates back to July 4, 1777, when Philadelphia celebrated the first anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with bonfires, ringing bells and fireworks. Boston also marked the day with its own fireworks display. In fact, Antarctica was also lit up with fireworks, according to a report.

So, a day before the Continental Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, founder of the nation, John Adams, wrote a letter to his wife, Abigail. In the letter, he predicted how future generations would celebrate Independence Day.

He wrote, "The country's independence should be celebrated with Pomp and Parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forevermore."

The idea to celebrate the day with fireworks came from medieval Europe. People there celebrate their special day, including festivals, weddings, or military victories, by lighting up the sky. They enjoyed the colourful explosions as a fun and grand way to mark special events.

In Minneapolis, fireworks are part of local celebrations, too. During the Aquatennial festival in late July, and after baseball games at Target Field, people light up the sky for the crowd with fireworks.

But the use of fireworks may decline next year onwards, according to a Bloomberg report. The US is heavily dependent on China for fireworks. It manufactures about 99 per cent of consumer fireworks globally and supplies 90 per cent used in professional shows. With the introduction of a 30 per cent tariff on Chinese products, it could affect the fireworks sales as well.