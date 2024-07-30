British Tourist Mysteriously Dies In Spain, Friends Discover His Body In Hotel Room

Emergency crews were called, but Mr Dominy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harvey Dominy, a 21-year-old British tourist, was found dead in his hotel room in Benidorm, Spain. According to the BBC, he had been on a trip with friends, who left the room around 7pm on July 16 and returned later to find him unresponsive on the floor. Emergency crews were called, but Mr Dominy was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into his death was opened at Pontypridd Coroners' Court on July 29. The court was informed that it is believed Mr Dominy died between 9pm and 10.30 that evening. Though a post-mortem examination was conducted, it did not provide a provisional cause of death.

Mckenzy Dominy, his brother, paid tribute to him and said, ''My brother Harvey's radiant smile was his trademark, a beacon of joy that never dimmed despite life's challenges. From his first night, when doctors doubted he'd survive his first 24 hours, to his very last day, Harvey faced each hurdle with unwavering courage and a grin that could light up all of Merthyr. His passing leaves a void deeper than words can express. We've lost more than a brother, son, nephew, or grandson - we've lost our guiding light, our heart. Harvey lived every moment to its fullest, and in his memory, we'll continue to fight and embrace life, just as he did.''

A GoFundMe page established by Joanne Taylor, a family friend of Harvey Dominy, has surpassed its target, raising almost 14,000 pounds to help bring him home. The initial goal was 12,745 pounds. On the page, Joanne wrote: "I'm setting up this GoFundMe for a dear family friend, as well as for Harvey's brothers, Ricky and Mckenzie.

As they have recently lost their beautiful kind hearted beloved son & brother, we as a community always pull together in these difficult times to help others, as we all know losing someone special is hard enough without the financial side of it too, so I'd be very greatful if you could donate to this page to take some pressure off Harvey's family as it's costing between 7,000 - 12,000 to get him home where he belongs, thank you so so much."

The investigation into the cause of Mr Dominy's death continues.