British Man "Nearly Burnt Alive" In Egypt Hotel After Electric Shock Runs Through His Dental Fillings

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British tourist was nearly electrocuted in his hotel room in Egypt. Steve Ellis experienced an electric shock lasting around 15 seconds. He was jolted from his bed after touching a bedside lamp with his hand.

A 42-year-old British tourist was "nearly burnt alive" in his hotel room in Egypt after an electric shock zapped through his dental fillings. According to the New York Post, Steve Ellis was on a ten-night getaway at the Coral Sea Imperial ensatori hotel in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, when he was jolted so hard he was "thrown to the floor", he said. The 42-year-old revealed that he was electrocuted for around 15 seconds, and has been told by doctors that he was "nearly burnt alive" because the electric current was going to the fillings in his mouth.

"I've got fillings in my mouth so the electric was going up there - it burnt my mouth," Mr Eliis said, per the Post.

"If I wasn't able to get myself off the lamp, then I would have burnt alive. I'm pretty lucky. A child could have touched the lamp and then they wouldn't have been so lucky," he continued.

The 42-year-old said that he was getting out of his bed when he touched the bedside light with his left hand and started suffering from an electric shock. His left hand then became stuck to the light, so he placed his right hand of the light, but that also became stuck, he said.

Mr Ellis said that he was thrown from the bed while suffering from the electric shock and was forced to shout for help as he was alone in the hotel room. He was later checked over by the hotel's doctor and visited the holiday rep, who "wasn't that bothered" by the incident, the British tourist said.

"We said we wanted to make a report and he questioned it. He (holiday rep) turned to my partner and wanted her to lie and say that she saw the incident, when she didn't. I turned to him and nearly walked out - they said it would look better for the paperwork if we lied. I wasn't going to lie on a document because that could come back to us," Mr Ellis said.

Also Read | "It's Pretty Crazy To Be Here": American YouTuber Says He's Stuck In Pakistan

The 42-year-old said that he didn't use the lamp before the incident, but later noticed that wires were sticking out of it.

Mr Ellis revealed that the incident took place in January this year. He was left with a ring-shaped burn around his mouth, he said. Mr Ellis also stated that his hands "feel like they are burning and tingling" constantly, so he is struggling to work as a kitchen fitter.

"My hands feel like they are burning and tingling every day. My shoulder is in agony, it hurts when I lift things as well. I get half-way through the day and I'm in so much pain. I'm losing money because I'm having to come home early or have days off," the British tourist shared.