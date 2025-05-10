British Couple Faces Rs 1 Crore Medical Bill After Falling Down TikTok Waterfall In Thailand

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A British couple's vacation in Thailand turned traumatic after Liam fell. The 23-year-old soldier suffered severe injuries, including a fractured skull. They face over Rs 1 Crore in medical bills and uncertain insurance coverage.

A British couple's dream vacation in Thailand turned into a nightmare when 23-year-old soldier Liam fell 30 feet from a waterfall he discovered on TikTok, suffering a fractured skull and leg, according to The Metro. His partner, Lucy, clung to him for two hours on a narrow ledge, preventing a further 100-metre fall, until rescuers arrived.

The couple now faces over 100,000 pounds (Rs 1.13 Cr) in medical expenses and the need for a costly medical evacuation to the UK. Their travel insurance status remains uncertain.

Reliving what happened, Lucy told The Metro, "There were loads of families at the waterfall, and Liam was taking pictures when I realised he had been gone just a bit too long. I was shouting and shouting for him when I spotted him on the rock ledge, passed out. I tried to climb down and reach him, but I couldn't, so I started screaming for help. In the end, a local Thai boy helped reach him."

"I had to hold him, so he wouldn't slip further down the waterfall, with my arms and legs wrapped around him, sitting in a pool of his blood."

"He had a bone sticking out of his leg; you could see his skull. It was absolutely horrific."

At the hospital, doctors found he had a broken leg, a fractured skull and multiple facial fractures.

However, he now can't leave until he pays for the treatment. As a result, the couple has started a crowd funder.

Lucy said, 'This is our last option, as his bill is over 100,000 pounds, and he will need a medijet to get home.

'He cannot leave the hospital until this bill is paid, so please, please help me get my boyfriend home so he can get the surgeries he needs.'

This incident adds to a series of accidents at the same waterfall. In 2019, two tourists died after slipping on the rocks. Despite warning signs, the location continues to attract visitors seeking picturesque views.

Thailand's government has extended a free insurance scheme for international tourists, covering up to THB 500,000 (Rs 12 Lakh) for accidents. However, many tourists remain unaware of such programmes, leading to significant financial burdens after accidents.