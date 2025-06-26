American Airlines Flight Returns to Las Vegas After Mid-Air Engine Fire

An American Airlines flight with 159 people on board was forced to return to Las Vegas on June 25 after one of its engines caught fire mid-air. Viral videos show flames and smoke trailing the aircraft.

Watch the video here:

American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas shortly after takeoff when flames erupted from its right engine. Around 8:15 AM today, Wednesday, June 25. Witnesses reported loud bangs and shaking windows as the aircraft circled low near the Stripe… pic.twitter.com/0khJJTYhBT — Real Vegas Locals (@RealVegasLocaIs) June 25, 2025

Flight 1665 landed safely at Harry Reid International Airport with no injuries reported. The airline cited a mechanical issue.

The airline said that the plane was carrying 153 customers and six crew members. It was scheduled to fly from LAS to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," the airline added. "We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible."

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) and American Airlines' maintenance team would investigate the incident as the aircraft was taken out of service.

"American Airlines Flight 1665 returned safely to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas around 8:20 a.m. local time on Wednesday, June 25, after the crew reported an engine issue," the agency said in a statement.

"The Airbus A321 was headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The FAA will investigate."

Plane hit with "unexpected turbulence"

Another American Airlines flight on Sunday experienced "unexpected turbulence" and five people aboard were hospitalised.

The plane, American Airlines Flight 1286, was flying from Miami to Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina when the plane hit turbulence, Fox News Digital reported quoting a spokesperson.

In a statement, the FAA noted that the plane landed safely at Raleigh-Durham International Airport at around 10:50 pm (local time) "after the crew reported possible injuries to cabin crew and passengers due to turbulence".

While describing their experience to WRAL News, one passenger said, "It was like being on the top of a roller coaster and going down." "It sounded like we hit something and then we just dropped in the air."