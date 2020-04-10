Coronavirus: Dozen More Flights To Take UK Nationals Stranded In India

The UK government today announced an additional 12 charter flights to bring over 3,000 UK residents stranded in India in the coronavirus lockdown back to Britain.
The additional flights planned from different parts of India, including from Punjab, Gujarat, West Bengal and South India, follows the seven charter flights announced last week from Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi, taking the total number of people to be brought back on 19 flights to around 5,000.
"We are doing all we can to get thousands of British travellers in India home," said Tariq Ahmad, UK Minister of State for South Asia and the Commonwealth in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).
"This is a huge and complex operation which also involves working with the Indian government to enable people to move within India to get on these flights," he said.
The minister confirmed that 317 people landed back at Stansted Airport in the UK from Goa on Thursday, with 1,400 more set to arrive over the weekend from New Delhi and Mumbai.
The 12 additional flights planned next week for London will cover Amritsar on April 13, 17 and 19; Ahmedabad on April 13 and 15; Goa on April 14 and 16 with an additional one via Mumbai on April 18; Thiruvananthapuram via Kochi on April 15; Hyderabad via Ahmedabad on April 17; Kolkata via Delhi on April 19; and Chennai via Bengaluru on April 20.
Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said: "We can confirm 12 more charter flights to bring British travellers back home - on top of the flights already launched.
"We are extremely grateful for the support we are receiving from the government of India on this. Getting people home as quickly as possible remains our absolute priority."
The FCO said that India is a priority country to arrange charter flights from, with a large number of Britons seeking to return and a lack of commercial options, "made more challenging by the size of the country and the restrictions on movement that are in place".
The charter flights are for UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents, with a number of seats reserved for those deemed vulnerable.
To book flights and register their details, British nationals are asked to use the city-specific webpages listed on the FCO's India Travel Advice page. As movement within India is currently very restricted due to the strict social distancing measures imposed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the British High Commission in New Delhi said it will contact those who have confirmed seats on the flight with further details regarding transport.
The FCO said that those who are eligible to fly will be sent information on how to get to airports and flight itineraries directly when their seat is confirmed. Details regarding luggage allowance, flight costs and carriers will be available on the booking portal.
The UK government said it is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to help bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab last month. Up to GBP 75 million funding is available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.
Besides India, so far flights have brought back British travellers from the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune131
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar20
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*523
1364 229
1142 196
125 8
97 25
DistrictCases
South170
Central99
North64
New Delhi55
Shahdara53
South West23
West18
South East17
East15
North East14
North West10
Details Awaited*360
898 229
860 221
25 4
13 4
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore59
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*149
834 96
805 96
21
8
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*122
473 31
431 31
35
7
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*264
463 80
439 80
21
3
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar50
Meerut24
Agra21
Saharanpur12
Ghaziabad10
Lucknow9
Kanpur Nagar7
Bareilly6
Shamli6
Basti5
Varanasi4
Firozabad4
Jaunpur3
Ghazipur3
Bulandshahr3
Azamgarh3
Pratapgarh3
Baghpat2
Pilibhit2
Shahjahanpur1
Hapur1
Moradabad1
Kheri1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*249
431 21
395 20
32 1
4
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Prakasam4
Anantapur3
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*234
363 15
350 12
7 1
6 2
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*65
357 12
259
96 13
2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*77
259
243
0
16
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*80
241 62
198 60
26 1
17 1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*25
197 16
161 13
30 2
6 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar27
Bandipora12
Badgam8
Baramulla7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian2
Kupwara1
Ganderbal1
Details Awaited*111
184 26
174 24
6 2
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad14
Palwal13
Nuh10
Ambala4
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Bhiwani2
Panchkula2
Hisar1
Kaithal1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*79
169
137
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132 31
116 27
5 1
11 3
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*37
116 13
95 13
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*45
60 21
59 21
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*4
44 2
41 2
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29 1
29 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28 10
21 6
6 4
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15 1
5 1
10
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*13
13
12
0
1 1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1 1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)