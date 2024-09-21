'Our Island Is Being Colonised': Irish Man's Post On Indian Family Buying House In Limerick Sparks Backlash

"Our tiny island is being colonised," X user wrote.

A video of an Indian family fixing their nameplate in Ireland has sparked a debate online after an Irish man termed the home purchase as "colonising". The clip shows an Indian family fixing their nameplate to their newly purchased home in Limerick. Sharing the video, X user MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe), who identifies himself as Irish, wrote, "Another house bought up by Indians. Our tiny island is being colonised by a country of 1.5 billion people."

This statement by the X user has triggered a debate online, with many arguing that his perspective reflected an outdated and xenophobic viewpoint.

Responding to the tweet, one user wrote, "If you work hard, you can achieve this too. Moaning behind the keyboard won't give you anything mate".

"Colonised? Dude they paid for it and bought it cause some Irish was in desperate need of money. It's not anything unlawful. If you're so concerned ask your legislators and govt to make protective laws," commented another.

"i dont see what the trouble is, these immigrants arent the ones causing problems. if anything they are probably contributing to the economy and may even create jobs if they own a business. multicultralism isnt inherently bad , its unchecked migration that is the problem (where people are not vetted or illegal)" wrote a third user.

"This kind of thinking is rooted in ignorance. Every country benefits from diversity," said another. "How is it colonisation if they are simply buying homes? This rhetoric is harmful and unnecessary," expressed a fifth.

"Earn some money and buy properties instead of queefing on the internet. They immigrated legally, they earned money legally, they bought a property legally. Blame your government, not Indians if you're unhappy. And FYI mate, Ireland has nothing to contribute to the world. So there's nothing worth colonizing. Insignificant country," said another.

"Tell your government to stop importing Indians then. You can't blame migrants for entering your country legally. That's like leaving a door open and getting mad at people for walking in," wrote one user.