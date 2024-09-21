Mark Zuckerberg Spotted Wearing Pricey Watch That Costs As Much As Tesla Cybertruck

The watch costs costs between $90,000 and $95,700.

Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently spotted wearing a flashy wristwatch with an eye-watering price tag. Business Insider reported that the arm candy, a De Bethune DB 25 Starry Varius, costs between $90,000 and $95,700 (Rs 75,00,000 to Rs 80,00,000) - nearly as much as a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, which is priced at $99,990. Bryan Li, a watch specialist from the auction company Bonhams, the the watch's production is limited to just 20 pieces annually.

According to the Swiss watchmaker's website, the timepiece features a white and deep blue dial with a spattering of white gold pins depicting the stars. The pins are connected by small Milky Way patterns, gilded with 24-carat gold leaf.

Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune. 👀 pic.twitter.com/raZRTyzmAz — ZwapX (@zwapxofficial) September 11, 2024

This is not the first time Mr Zuckerberg has been spotted wearing a premium watch. Recently the Meta CEO posted a selfie on Instagram with his hand around his wife's shoulders. Watch enthusiasts quickly noticed a Patek Philipe watch which retails for $141,400.

"I feel like I'm not doing my job if I spend any of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life, and that way, I can dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services and helping us reach our goal and achieve our mission," Mr Zuckerberg said in an interview about his stripped-down personal style a decade ago, per New York Post.

Also Read | Denied A Birthday Leave Himself, CEO Introduces New Policy, Wins Applause Online

Now, it appears Mr Zuckerberg's hallmark uniform has undergone an upgrade, one fitted with gold chains, unwieldy curls and designer garments. Earlier this year, he even shared a video on Instagram showcasing a gold chain gifted by American singer and rapper T-Pain. The gold chain featured the Meta logo and a distinctive triangle pendant, a hallmark of T-Pain's design.

Mr Zuckerberg's wardrobe metamorphosis was uttered back in March, as the public noticed the Meta CEO reimagining his appearance. Then, the internet ran wild with an AI-altered image of Mr Zuckerberg with facial scruff after he posted a clip of himself with longer hair and a gold chain dangling from his neck. The morphed image prompted many people to say that a beard indeed would suit the entrepreneur.