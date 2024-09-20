Denied A Birthday Leave Himself, CEO Introduces New Policy, Wins Applause Online

Chakrabortys viral post highlighted the importance of guilt-free birthday celebrations.

A corporate firm, is receiving widespread praise for its new "Birthday Plus One" leave policy. It allows employees to be off for an additional two days every year, one for a birthday and another for either a family member or a close friend.

The policy, introduced by company founder Abhijit Chakraborty, as a refreshing change in the corporate culture, where work is usually ahead of personal celebration, or maybe even synchronised with it, is an effort to address the same. Chakraborty, recalling the birthday leave request being disapproved early into his career, led off by stating that an employee should be allowed to celebrate without guilt.

"In one of my early roles, my boss once asked me, Why do you need a leave? I told him, It's my birthday. He shot me a strange look, as if a crime were committed," He noted on LinkedIn, "If it's someone's birthday, they deserve a gift. Not a leave deduction and weird reactions."

The post went viral online as the company announced the move, where most people welcomed the firm for its progressive approach to work-life balance as they celebrate a leave day during which a child or other loved one's birthday falls.

Chakraborty's post also reflects the company's commitment towards making a work-friendly space. He said that as the company grows further, possibly more birthday-related leave days will abound, furthering the dedication of the company towards employee happiness and personal milestones.