"Opened My Eyes": Indian Man In Austria Lists Benefits Of European Lifestyle, Sparks Debate

An Indian-born content creator living in Austria has gone viral for highlighting the benefits of a European lifestyle, strikingly comparing his life in India. Lakshay Arora, now based in Vienna, shared a video on Instagram revealing how he had unknowingly accepted chaos and toxicity as "normal" in India. By moving to Europe, Mr Arora said he experienced a significant shift in his perspective, forcing him to unlearn his old way of life and adapt to a new, more refined lifestyle.

He highlighted the advantages of European countries, particularly their emphasis on work-life balance and overall quality of life. He noted that Europe offers a range of benefits, including an efficient, clean, and punctual public transportation system, lower pollution levels, and greener urban spaces. Additionally, he mentioned a higher sense of personal safety, even at night, as well as better healthcare, unemployment benefits, and social systems. Furthermore, Mr Arora appreciated the increased privacy and independence in social interactions that European culture provides, contributing to a more desirable and sustainable lifestyle.

In contrast, he wrote about the challenges he faced in India, where life is often hectic and marred by poor services and alarming pollution levels. He highlighted the demanding work culture, characterised by longer working hours and unrealistic job expectations. Additionally, he pointed out the inadequacies of public transportation in major cities, which are often overcrowded and inefficient.

"Vienna likely offers a calm, balanced pace that contrasts with the fast and chaotic lifestyle found in many Indian cities," he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The post has sparked a heated debate about the pros and cons of living in India versus abroad. While sis post resonated with many, it also drew criticism from others who disagreed with his views.

One user wrote, "Agreed. Work-life balance is good. I am going on vacation for 3 weeks and my supervisors told me to not even think about work or even check my emails. My city has an AQI of 20 right now. My home town in India has it at 357. Healthcare is good."

Another connected, "The only thing that won't beat India is healthcare. The number of doctors and nurses we have to treat us is massive. Big shout out to them legends."

A third wrote, "What is the population of the country you are staying in? 3 million? And you are comparing that to our country's lifestyle and progress? Your comparison isn't valid, dude! It is easier to have a good focus on development when the crowd is smaller, isn't it ? How dare you compare the lifestyle, after knowing that these same people invaded and looted for 150 years !"

A fourth added, "Once you leave, just leave. Stop justifying. Frankly, no one here cares. We have enough to do and people to think about, so find your peace, but for heaven's sake, stop ranting."