On Work Like A Dog Day, Just 10 Hilarious Tweets For Every Office-Goer

Here are some funny tweets that everyone with a job will relate to.

Did you know of a holiday known as 'Work Like A Dog Day'? Did you know it is being observed today? August 5 is celebrated every year as 'Work Like A Dog Day.' This fun, unofficial holiday is meant to honour those who work hard at their jobs and put in their best in everything they do. Though the origins of this holiday are unclear, the phrase "work like a dog" is inspired by our canine friends who worked hard at their jobs during the day as herd dogs, hunting dogs, sled dogs and service dogs.

This year, as Work Like A Dog Day fell on a Sunday, we decided to compile a list of hilarious tweets about working and going to office that are sure to make you laugh.

Take a break from work and laugh at these funny tweets that everyone with a job will relate to:

[Doctors appointment]



Me: It hurts when I go like this. *gets up and leaves and goes to work* - Saucy Kensington (@Book_Krazy) January 12, 2016

90% of my job is squinting at my monitor when somebody walks by so it looks like I'm concentrating on some work. - mark (@TheCatWhisprer) March 28, 2016

"I want to hate my life in a different building" - person looking for a new job - the hippo account (@InternetHippo) January 21, 2016

When my coworkers try to talk to me at 8:59 am or 5:01 pm. pic.twitter.com/qeypnQz6CF - K. (@KadijahChloee) June 27, 2017

When you are dead and suddenly you release that:



"Ab office nahi jana padega" pic.twitter.com/MdNdWCGEQ9 - Private Employee (@MyPrivateJob) July 31, 2018

me at the beginning VS the end of the month. pic.twitter.com/SG2XZGfz3t - GOT7 Reactions (@GOT7_REACTIONS) April 7, 2018

It's weird how many people at my office are named "Hey." - Northern Lights (@PinkCamoTO) April 25, 2014

Don't you just hate it when you arrive at work and realise you've forgotten to bring your will to live? - Fickle_Filly (@Fickle_Filly) March 2, 2016

Coworker: Do you ever think about work at home?



Me: I don't even think about work at work. - James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 18, 2016

I've never wanted to know the answer to anything bad enough to ask a question at the end of a meeting that's running 30 minutes over time. - Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) April 8, 2016

This year, Work Like A Dog Day coincides with Friendship Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. So, here are some messages that you can share with your friends and bring a smile to their faces on Friendship Day.

Are you celebrating Work Like A Dog Day by working extra hard or by taking a break and lazing around today? Do let us know using the comments section below.