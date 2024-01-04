Retired Bureaucrat, 80, Rigorously Works Out In Gym, Internet Calls Him 'Inspiration'

A person said, "Wow. So inspiring."

Exercising and eating clean are essential parts of a healthy lifestyle throughout a person's life. It not only keeps illnesses away but also helps one to live a longer and joyous life. Recently, Indian Police Service officer Arun Bothra took to X to share a picture showing an 80-year-old retired bureaucrat working out in the gym. The pictures have inspired several people on the internet and many have lauded him for his efforts.

"This is what inspiration looked like today morning. Mr. LC Amarnathan, IPS (Rtd.) is 80 years old," the bureaucrat wrote on Wednesday. In the pictures, Mr Amarnathan is seen using several exercises including bench press, dumbbells and ab movements.

This is what inspiration looked like today morning.



Mr. LC Amarnathan, IPS (Rtd.) is 80 years old. pic.twitter.com/8kfChDYKUh — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) January 3, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 79,000 views and a thousand likes.

"We all should strive to be that fit and healthy. Its actual re-tire, tire with workout post retirement," said a user.

"Inspiration," added another person.



A person said, "Wow. So inspiring."

"Amarnathan Saheb is a nice gentleman too. Had privileged to meet him when my father was in service," remarked a user.

"Quite fit at this age. Really impressive," added a person.

"Sir, Age is never a barrier to start. In a country like India mediocrity is a norm so when you see examples like this elderly gentleman we think this is an exception. The only place one has to stay permanently is the body, so let us all respect, worship and love it," another user posted.

A person stated, "I am gonna show this to my Dad who's 83 . Will help me convince him better when I insist he goes for his evening walk."

"Applause. 80 yrs young !" remarked a user.