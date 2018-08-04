Friendship Day 2018: Messages, Wishes, Images, SMS, WhatsApp Greetings For Friends

Friendship Day 2018: Messages and images for friends.

Your friends are important to you all year round, but Friendship Day is one day in a year when you can let them know just how much they mean to you. Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, this day is the perfect opportunity to let your friends know how important they are to you. This year, Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 5. So make sure you let all your friends - from your chaddi buddy to your college BFF to the people who make office feel like home - know how much you love them!

To help you out, we have compiled a list of Friendship Day messages and wishes that you can share. These messages for friends will definitely bring a smile to their faces:

Even though we've both changed over the years, our friendship remains the same. Happy Friendship Day to my closest friend!

Thank you for fixing my crazy life and facing the big bad world with me. A friend like you is one in a million!

You make me happy when skies are grey.

Happy Friendship Day!

Each moment I spend with you is a moment I cherish. Happy Friendship Day :)

I'll swim through an ocean to save you. Ok, not an ocean but a pool definitely. But not too deep though because you know... I don't want to wet my hair.

Advertisement

Boyfriends come and go, friends are forever.

Happy Friendship Day!

Friends don't let friends do silly things alone... Thanks for being my partner in crime always.

Friends pick you up when you fall. And if they can't pick you up, they lie down with you and listen for a while :)

Happy Friendship Day to my confidant, my partner in crime, sister of my heart!





On this Friendship Day, I'm sending you a big hug and lots of love. Hope you have a great day.

Though we may be far apart, we're always close at heart

Here are some friendship quotes that will bring a smile to your friend's face.

How are you going to celebrate Friendship Day? Let us know using the comments section below.