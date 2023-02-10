'Tweeting Not Your Job': Nitish Kumar Reacts To Bihar IPS Officer's Posts

"If they have a problem, they should inform their department, or seniors," Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today took exception to tweets by a senior IPS officer against his senior, saying it's against official rules. He said if there's a problem, it should be conveyed personally through proper channels, and not publicised.

"You should know this very well, anyone working in a job, an officer, their job is not to tweet. This is the worst thing. If they have a problem, they should inform their department, or seniors. They should convey it personally, not declare it publicly. This is the law," he said.

Despite his strong disapproval, Mr Kumar said he has directed senior officials to investigate and understand the issue, and report it to him.

Nitish Kumar was responding to a question on tweets by Inspector General Vikas Vaibhav, who is posted in the state's fire department.

Mr Vaibhav was served with a show cause notice after a screenshot of his alleged tweet went viral on social media, where he claimed that he is "being abused by DG madam every day". It was reportedly in reference to his department senior, DG rank Shobha Ahotkar.

"I was given the responsibility of IG, Home guards and Fire Services on 18.10.2022 and since then I am making every effort to discharge all the new responsibilities, every day since then unnecessarily I am being abused by DG Madam (I have recordings too)," says the viral screenshot of the tweet allegedly made by IPS Vikas Vaibhav.

He was served a show cause notice citing provisions of Rule 3 of the All India Service Conduct Rules, 1968 with the allegations of violation of confidentiality. "Every member of the service should act in a courteous manner and shall not adopt dilatory tactics in his dealings with the public or otherwise," the provisions states, adding that the members on duty are liable to maintain confidentiality in the performance of their official duties as required by any laws for the time being in force.

"The matter of recording by you in the viral message has been brought into the public domain. It is clear from this that the discussions held in the office meetings are recorded by you. This shows your wrong intention. It is also in violation of the relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act," the notice said.

It further added that Vikas Vaibhav has tried to tarnish the image of his senior officer by making baseless allegations through social media.

His conduct is completely contrary to the conduct of a senior police officer and is indicative of his indiscipline, lack of duty and acts against the law, the notice said.

Mr Vaibhav posted another cryptic tweet talking about wanting to be free from bondages.